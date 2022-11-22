WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was indicted for a business burglary at Shelton’s Bar in West Peoria Tuesday.

According to Peoria court documents, 32-year-old Gregory Belville was indicted for Burglary, Theft and two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

On Sept. 1, Belville allegedly broke into a gaming machine at the bar and stole more than $10,000. Police arrested Belville on Nov. 8.

During his arrest, police located a handgun and shotgun in his vehicle.

Belville’s arraignment date is set for Dec. 1.