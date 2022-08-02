PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was indicted Tuesday for charges related to a shooting that injured a three-year-old in July.

According to Peoria County Court records, Randyn Duncan was indicted for obstructing justice and endangering the life or health of a child.

Police responded to a shooting incident near Frink and Main Streets on July 20. Police located Duncan and an injured three-year-old in the parking lot of a vacant business. The three-year-old suffered a shot to the leg.

Court records state that Duncan gave police false information related to the circumstances of the three-year-old’s injury, and that Duncan endangered the three-year-old by having a firearm and cannabis in the open when the three-year-old was present.

On July 22, Duncan’s bond was set at $10,000. His arraignment is set for Aug. 18.