WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was indicted for the murder of his wife and stepson Tuesday.

According to Peoria County court documents, 34-year-old Rickey J. Payne was indicted for six counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of 32-year-old Quadreka S. Payne and 8-year-old Cael Thornton.

Prosecutors previously revealed on Sept. 30 that Deputies were dispatched to the home on Cedar Avenue at about 8:18 a.m. on Sept. 29 after they received a call about a man having trouble with his wife.

Deputies eventually learned that Rickey and Quadreka got into a fight where a gun went off and hit Quadreka in the face. Rickey then shot her a second time.

While Rickey was trying to clean up the scene, Cael kept interfering, so Rickey shot him in the head twice.

15-month-old twins were in the house at the time of the incident but were not harmed.

Payne’s bond has been set at $5 million. His arraignment date is set for Oct. 27.