PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was indicted Tuesday on charges related to Peoria’s 12th homicide of 2022.

According to Peoria County court documents, 22-year-old Raekwon R. Pickett has been indicted on four counts: two counts of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated battery and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

These indictments are related to the death of 19-year-old Quinton Maurice Scott Jr. who was shot on July 4. The shooting occurred near Madison Avenue and Wayne Street in Peoria.

Pickett’s bond has been set at $2 million.

His arraignment date has been set for Thursday, Sept. 22.