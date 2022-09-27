PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man has been indicted on 10 charges after being accused of killing a woman while driving under the influence of drugs last September.

Court records show 32-year-old Darien Davis is accused of having multiple drugs in his system, including cocaine, when he crashed on N. Sterling Avenue in Peoria. He was previously indicted on similar charges in December 2021.

Debbie Smith died from her injuries in the crash.

Davis’ bond has been set at $1 million. He is due back on Oct. 6.