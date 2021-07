PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man has been indicted Tuesday after police said he sexually assaulted and abused a minor.

Daniel E. Delcid Donis, 50, was indicted Tuesday for one count of predatory criminal sexual assault, a class X felony, and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a class 2 felony.

Delcid Donis has been released on bond.

An arraignment date has been set for 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5.