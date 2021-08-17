Man indicted on multiple charges following Fourth of July shooting in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man has been indicted on three charges, including murder, related to a shooting on the Fourth of July.

Eric R. Jackson has been indicted for first-degree murder, a class M Felony, after shooting and killing Michael Johnson II.

Jackson was also indicted on two aggravated battery charges after firing the gun in the direction of Kaerion Causey and Javion Younger, causing injuries in the 600 block of Haungs Avenue.

As previously reported, 18-year-old Eric R. Jackson was arrested by the Peoria Police Department Target Offender Unit and members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force Wednesday, July 28, for an outstanding Peoria County warrant.

Jackson attempted to flee on foot during the arrest, but was ultimately surrounded and taken into custody.