PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man has been indicted with four charges related to an incident of criminal sexual abuse Tuesday.

According to Peoria County court documents, 27-year-old Eric S. Jackson was indicted for two counts of criminal sexual abuse and two counts of attempted criminal sexual assault.

On Jan. 13, Jackson allegedly attempted to forcibly commit a sexual act with an individual who could not give knowing consent.

Jackson’s arraignment date is set for April 28.