Man injured after Monday night shooting in Peoria

Local News

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria police are investigating after a shooting Monday night.

It happened just before 11:30 P.M. officers responded to a scene near the intersection of N. Sheridan Rd. and W. McClure Avenue. There, they found a man shot in the chest. Paramedics took him to the hospital. He’s expected to recover from his injuries.

A suspect left the scene, but after searching, officers were unable to find them. They did mark a possible crime scene near the intersection of W. McClure Ave. and N. Flora Avenue.

