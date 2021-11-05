Man injured after shooting in Bloomington

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are searching for a suspect after one man was found shot outside of downtown Bloomington.

According to The Pantagraph, police were called to the area of E. Washington St. around 9:00 p.m. Thursday.

One victim was found and taken to a local hospital. At this time, the victim’s condition is unknown.

Officers with the Bloomington Police Department spoke to neighbors looking for information regarding a suspect.

WMBD has reached out to officials for more details about the shooting.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News