Man injured after shooting in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are searching for a suspect after one man was found shot outside of downtown Bloomington.

According to The Pantagraph, police were called to the area of E. Washington St. around 9:00 p.m. Thursday.

One victim was found and taken to a local hospital. At this time, the victim’s condition is unknown.

Officers with the Bloomington Police Department spoke to neighbors looking for information regarding a suspect.

WMBD has reached out to officials for more details about the shooting.

This story will be updated.