PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man was injured during a stabbing incident near Seneca Place and Wisconsin Avenue in Peoria Monday.

According to a Peoria police press release, officers responded to the incident at approximately 9:53 p.m. and located a man with a stab wound bleeding profusely.

Offices immediately provided medical aid to stop the bleeding until AMT arrived to transport the man to the hospital with serious injuries.

No suspect information is available at this time. This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.