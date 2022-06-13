PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead after a single-rider motorcycle crash, according to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood.

The single vehicle accident occurred in the afternoon on June 4, at the intersection of State Rt 251 and County Route 1000.

Richard L. Elston, age 52, was declared dead at OSF Medical Center June 11 following a motorcycle crash last week that saw Elston ejected from his motorcycle. He was found conscious at the scene but his head and neck trauma injuries were critical.

Marshall County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the cause of the collision, and a toxicology report on Elson is pending. It is unknown whether Elston was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.