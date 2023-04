PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man was injured after a shooting incident in Peoria on Tuesday.

According to Peoria police, officers responded to the area near Matthew and Garden Streets at approximately 2:40 p.m. and located a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information is available at this time.

This incident remains under investigation.

This story will be updated.