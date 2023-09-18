PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man was injured after a shooting incident near Adams Street and Spitznagle Avenue at approximately 11:06 p.m. Saturday.

According to Peoria police, officers located a man with a gunshot wound when they arrived on the scene. The man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man told police he was shot while walking near Madison and Spitznagle Avenues. No suspect information is available at this time.

This incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.