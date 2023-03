PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was injured after a stabbing near Stanley Street and Krause Avenue in Peoria Wednesday.

According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, officers responded to the incident at 1:40 p.m. and located a victim with an apparent stab wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

This incident is under investigation.

This story will be updated.