PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man has been sent to the hospital after a shooting near Archer and California Avenue Thursday.

According to Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria, officers initially responded to the scene on an 11-round shot spotter, where they located a male victim.

The man had life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

No suspect information is available at this time.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.