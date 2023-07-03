STREATOR, Ill. (WMBD) — One man was injured after a shooting incident in Streator Sunday.

According to a Streator Police news release, officers initially responded to a report of possible shots fired near Bridge and Everett Streets. At the scene, officers located a 52-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The man was initially taken to OSF Streator and later transferred to OSF Peoria with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department and Illinois State Police both assisted with the investigation. Evidence was given to the Illinois State Crime Lab for further analysis.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Streator police at (815) 672-3111.