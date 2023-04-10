BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries Sunday afternoon when he was shot, Bloomington Police said in a news release on Monday.

The shooting occurred at about 2:44 p.m. in the 100 block of South Western Avenue. When Bloomington Police officers arrived, they found a person who had been shot in the abdomen.

Officers provided initial medical aid until firefighters arrived. He was brought to an area hospital.

The incident remains under investigation by the Bloomington Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at (309) 434–2359 or reach Detective Merritt at bmerritt@cityblm.org. Those who wish to submit an anonymous tip can contact the Crime & Intelligence Analysis Unit (CIAU) at (309)-434-2963, text 847411, or email CIAU@cityblm.org.