PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A 51-year-old man reported he was “jumped” Thursday morning at a South Peoria gas station by five people who took money and his cigarettes.

The victim told Peoria police he had ridden his bicycle to the Phillips 66 gas station, located at 1016 S. Western Ave., just after 10:30 a.m. and when he left the station, he was jumped by three men and two women who took the cigarettes and $60, according to a report filed at the Peoria Police Department.

The officer noted in his report that he saw scratches and cuts to the man’s forehead. The man was taken to Methodist Hospital for treatment.

Video surveillance footage from the gas station indicated the victim had left the gas station and when he got to the corner of the station’s parking lot, he was punched by one person and then another, the report said.

The assailants continue to punch and kick him while he’s on the ground and then walk off. The victim gets on his bike and then rides away.

No arrests were made Thursday.