GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a two-story structure fire near Garfield Avenue and North Street Monday.

According to a Galesburg fire press release, three stations responded to the fire at 12:06 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the front corner of the structure.

An occupant escaped the building by jumping from the second floor onto a deck. No injuries were reported.

The fire caused heavy smoke and fire damage to the second floor of the structure. According to preliminary damage estimates, the fire caused approximately $10,000 in damages.

Galesburg Fire Department investigators and Galesburg police detectives are still investigating the cause of the fire.