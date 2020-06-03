Two men arrested after jumping off McClugage Bridge in police chase involving stolen car

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two men jumped into the Illinois River under the McClugage Bridge in a police chase Wednesday morning.

Peoria Police Spokesperson Amy Dotson said the incident was related to a three-car crash near the same bridge at around 7:30 a.m. It started at Ill.-116 & Grosenbach Rd in Fondulac Township. One of the cars involved in the crash was stolen and the two suspects then fled the scene. Tazewell County then requested K9 assistance from the PPD.

Police gave chase on foot, then the two suspects ultimately jumped off the bridge. One of the men went into the water, while another clung to a pylon under the bridge.

With the help of the Illinois Department of Transportation, which had employees already on the bridge from the crash, as well as the Peoria Fire Department, a boat was deployed into the water. The men were ultimately pulled out and placed into custody.

They were medically examined and are in good condition, Dotson said. They were arrested for multiple offenses. She will share the offenses at a later time.

Dotson said a woman involved in the incident was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. She could not confirm if three people were in the stolen car.

This story will be updated.