CANTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A man was arrested early Monday morning in Canton for a variety of charges.

According to the Canton Police Department Facebook, 42-year-old Robbie Hoots was arrested after Canton Officers responded to two in-progress break-ins within one block of each other on E Chestnut Street and N 4th Avenue.

Officers located Hoots covered in blood and took him into custody without incident. He was treated for injuries and placed in Fulton County Jail.

Hoots was charged with two counts of Class 4 felony criminal trespass to residence with a person present and one count of Class 4 felony criminal damage to property.

Later in the morning, officers responded to criminal damage to property complaints at the Canton Inn.

Officers discovered Hoots had been staying at the motel before the prior to aforementioned offenses.

Hoots had jumped out of the second-story window into the parking lot. He was subsequently charged with another count of Class 4 felony criminal damage to property.