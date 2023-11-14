PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A hail of gunfire preceded a man’s death earlier this year in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

That’s what Peoria County Judge Mark Gilles heard during a pretrial detention hearing Tuesday afternoon regarding the status of Donte D. Agnew, 21, who is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the Feb. 11 shooting of Davion Parker.

Agnew had appeared in court Monday but at that time, his public defender indicated he wasn’t ready to proceed on whether Agnew should be held pending the conclusion of his case. The new SAFE-T Act allows defense attorneys up to 48 hours to review police reports before such a hearing is held.

Parker had been shot at around 7 p.m. on Feb. 11 in the 3400 block of West Oakcrest Drive which is in the Lexington Hills apartment complex. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a minivan in the parking lot and Parker was inside.

According to court records, officers with the Peoria Police Department were able to look at surveillance footage from the complex and saw the van had been parked next to another car. Then it began to leave and as that happened, two people, allegedly Agnew and another man, 24-year-old Torreon Carey, were seen holding handguns.

At some point, a man got out of the minivan and displayed gun. Agnew and Carey allegedly began to fire several times, striking the van and busting out the front passenger window where Parker was sitting.

The video did not seem to show the two alleged shooters being shot at nor did it show anyone charging at them, according to court records. The man who got out of the minivan and displayed a handgun did not shoot at the two, Aaron Mobley Assistant State’s Attorney said in open court.

Parker was later found shot in the head. Agnew was recently taken into custody outside of Gary, Ind. When questioned by Peoria police, he admitted to having a gun and opening fire but said he was acting in self-defense.

A prosecutor with the Peoria County State’s Attorney’s office said Carey has not been taken into custody.

Gilles found that Agnew presented a threat and danger to the community, on the basis of the allegations, and also was a possible risk of flight due to the fact that he said that if released, he would be staying in East St. Louis, which is about two hours south of Peoria.

Also, the judge noted that Agnew had been on the lam for more than a year regarding a 2022 case where he was accused of shooting a gun at someone. Those charges, the most serious of which was aggravated discharge of a firearm, carried a possible 15-year prison term.

That could possibly be served consecutive to a conviction in the murder case if he’s found guilty. Agnew faces at least 45 years and possibly up to life in prison on the new counts.

He will next appear in court on Dec. 13.