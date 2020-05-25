Man killed from a hit-and-run

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are looking for the driver who left a man dead in a driveway.

At around 12:15 a.m. Monday, police arrived at the 2300 block of W. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive for reports of a pedestrian down in a driveway. Upon arrival, police said they found 58-year-old John B. Harvey of Peoria was hit by a vehicle.

According to police, the vehicle did not stay at the scene, but a witness told police the vehicle is a silver sedan and was last seen driving westbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Police said it is likely the car has damage on the front bumper, hood, and windshield.

The man was transported to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center but died at 3:53 a.m. The Peoria County coroner stated an autopsy on Harvey is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call PPD at 309-673-4521 or call anonymously at 309-673-9000.

