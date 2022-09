PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A 20-year-old man was pronounced dead following a one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, according to the Peoria County Sheriff’s Department.

The man had been ejected from the vehicle after it left the roadway in the 1600 block of Krause Road.

The crash is under investigation by the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office. The name of the victim has not been released at this time. Continue following CentralIllinoisProud.com for updates.