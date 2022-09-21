PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police have confirmed that a man has died from injuries sustained in a shooting Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert Tuesday night, where they located a man with apparent gunshot wounds near Adams and Green Streets. They began life-saving measures.

The man was transported to OSF where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has confirmed that the man is in his 40’s. More information will be available after an autopsy is performed.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.