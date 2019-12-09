Man last seen in Morton, Tazewell County officials seeking help in finding him

MORTON, Ill. — Tazewell County law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 49-year-old man.

The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office said John A. Tyler Jr. was last seen in Morton between 10 and 11 a.m. on Friday. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie and jeans, and carrying a black bag.

Tyler is described as 6 feet-1-inch, with brown hair and eyes, and weighing approximately 190 pounds.

According to a Facebook post, he also goes by “J.T.”

The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact them at (309) 346-4141.