Man reported missing in Normal

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal police want the public’s help in locating a man last seen last week.

They say 52-year-old Alexander Goldman was last seen Friday, July 31, and may now be in distress.

Goldman is a white male, five feet, seven inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Goldman’s whereabouts, contact Normal Police Det. Darren Wolters at (309) 433-3415, or Normal Police at (309) 888-5030.

