BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Fire Department rescued a man from an apartment fire on Keisha Drive early Monday morning.

According to a Bloomington Fire press release, fire crews arrived on the scene at approximately 12:46 a.m. and found a second-floor apartment fire. Crews learned that an occupant was still in the apartment.

The victim was located via a second-floor window. He was rescued via a ground ladder and was transported to a local hospital. His current condition is unknown.

The fire was contained to the apartment of origin and was brought under control at 12:58 a.m. Fire crews stayed on the scene until 2:15 a.m.

Both the apartment the fire started in and the one directly below it suffered water damage. Three people have been displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.