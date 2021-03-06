Man rescued from icey lake in Galesburg Friday night

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — The Galesburg Fire and Police Departments had an eventful night Friday, March 5, when they rescued a man who fell through the ice on Lake Storey.

At approximately 6:44 p.m., the departments responded to find the man in the middle of the lake, approximately 80 yards out.

Donning ice rescue gear, Capt. Jim Pendergast and Firefighter Kyle Harms walked onto the ice and entered the water about 30 yards away while police on scene kept lights on the male subject and kept in voice contact with him.

Both firefighters had to chop through another 30 yards of ice to get to the subject. Once reached, they attached him to the ice rescue board and were quickly pulled to shore by the remaining fire crews, Galesburg Police, and Galesburg Hospital Ambulance Service personnel.

The subject was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center where they were met by a Peoria Life Flight.