Suspect in Elmwood bank robbery identified, considered ‘very dangerous’

ELMWOOD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Elmwood Community Bank was robbed Tuesday, April 20, by a man with a pipe.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell confirmed the robbery at the bank at 101 East Evergreen. The suspect has been described as a white male, approximately 5’9″ and 160 pounds.

Over the course of the investigation, detectives learned a bank robbery ocurred April 9 at the Odell Bank in Livingston County. That suspect is John W. Beck, whomatches the description for the robbery in Elmwood.

Beck is currently on parole for a bank robbery in Champaign County. He is believed to be driving a stolen white Prius.

He is considered very dangerous and has an extensive criminal history. The public is encouraged to call police immediatly if seen.

Lt. Corpus can be contacted at 309-258-7160 or Peoria County Dispatch can be reached at 309-672-6011.

The investigation is ongoing.