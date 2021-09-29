Man ruled out as person of interest in Jelani Day investigation

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A man has been cleared as a person of interest in the investigation of the death of Illinois State University (ISU) graduate student Jelani Day.

On Thursday, Sept. 23, Peru Police Department posted a video on their Facebook page looking to identify a man seen in the video.

In a press release Wednesday, LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss confirmed the man has been located, interviewed, and cleared as both a suspect and a person of interest in the case.

Diss said the man was “in the area pursuant to his employment.”

At this time, the investigation into Day’s disappearance continues.

