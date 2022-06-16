PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) –The hot weather didn’t stop an Iowa man from running for a good cause through Peoria Thursday night.

“I’m known as the human etch a sketch, and basically what I do is get GPS and run names of kids fighting cancer,” said Rik Zortman.

Why run kids’ names? Zortman said it’s an unexpected journey, but one that brings him closer to his son.

“My son died of cancer in 2009 and what he loved to do was run. If he hadn’t passed away and still living, I can guarantee you I wouldn’t be doing this today, it’s just something that was kind of directed, you are put on a path,” said Zortman.

That path led him to Peoria, Thursday to run the outline of Tucker Jones’s and Everly Stoner’s names, both are local kids that are battling cancer.

“Basically did some research online and tucker’s story came out, so I reached out to his mom Morgan and I asked her if it would be alright if I ran tucker’s name on the street, and then I’ve got to come back to the car, so I run a second name, so the second name is going to be Everly which is somebody who Morgan knows from her page,” said Zortman.

Zortman said when he meets the kids before he runs, it makes his run more meaningful.

“I was never a runner and so running for me is like a therapy run for me because I take Armstrong with me wherever I go,” said Zortman.

Zortman said he will be traveling to Canada next. His goal is to get one name in every state, and with every name comes a story that he’s willing to share.

For more information on his journey, visit his Facebook page.