PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man was injured after a shooting in Peoria at approximately 2:20 p.m. Friday.

According to Peoria Police, officers located a man with apparent gunshot wounds after responding to the scene of a shotspotter near Ann Street and Westmoreland Avenue.

The man was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Roads have been closed in the area for the shooting investigation.

No arrests have been made, and no suspect information is available at this time.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.