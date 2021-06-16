Man sent to hospital after Tuesday evening shooting in Normal

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Tuesday evening.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Normal Police and Illinois State University Police responded to the area of College Park Drive and Hancock Drive after someone was shot.

Officers arrived and found a man conscious and lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound. They administered first aid until paramedics arrived.

The man was taken to Carle Bromenn for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

Detectives are investigating the possibility of a targeted attack on the victim.

Those with information on the shooting are encouraged to contact Detective Darren Wolters at (309) 454-3415 or by emailing him at dwolters@normal.org