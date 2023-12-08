PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man was sent to a local hospital after getting shot on Friday.

According to a Peoria police news release, officers responded to the hospital at approximately 12:47 p.m. after learning a man with a gunshot wound arrived at the hospital via private vehicle.

The man’s injuries were not life-threatening. It is unknown where the shooting occurred at this time.

No suspect information is available at this time. This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.