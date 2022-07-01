PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man from Mechanicsburg, IL was sentenced for a 2021 crime spree Wednesday.

According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of Illinois, 55-year-old John W. Beck was charged with four counts of interference with commerce by robbery, one count of bank robbery, and one count of armed bank robbery.

Beck will concurrently serve 10 years in prison for each of the counts. He will also serve an additional two years in prison for attempting to escape from the Livingston County Jail.

At his sentencing hearing, Beck admitted to robbing multiple businesses and banks from April 8 to 20 in 2021, including Elmwood Bank on April 20.

Beck also stole two cars and stole license plates from two other individuals to use on the stolen cars.

He was arrested in April 2021 and indicted in May 2021. He has remained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals since. While in custody, he attempted to escape from the Livingston County Jail in Sep. 2021.

Beck pleaded guilty to all charges in Jan. 2022.

The investigation was conducted by the Sheriff’s Departments in DeWitt, Edgar, Livingston, Peoria, and Sangamon, Illinois, counties; the Danville, Elmwood, Paxton, and Springfield, Illinois, Police Departments; the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Springfield Office; and the U.S. Marshals Service.