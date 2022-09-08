DANVERS, Ill. (WMBD) — A Danvers man was sentenced for sending obscene matter to a minor Thursday.

According to a United States Attorney’s Office Central District of Illinois press release, 23-year-old Alexander B. Smith was sentenced to 78 months in prison for transfer of obscene matter to a minor, followed by three years of supervised release.

Smith will also be required to pay $2,000 of restitution to his victims, and register as a sex offender.

According to the presented evidence, in February and March 2021, Smith communicated with a girl he knew to be younger than 16 on Instagram. Smith sent her a picture of his penis and encouraged her to meet and have sex. Smith met with the girl at a park and had sexual intercourse with her.

Soon after, law enforcement investigated and arrested Smith. A search of his phone revealed at least 21 videos and 462 images of child pornography, including children as young as three years old.

Smith was indicted in September 2021 and pleaded guilty in April 2022. He has remained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

The Illinois State Police and Bloomington Police Department investigated the case, with assistance from the Ford County State’s Attorney’s Office.