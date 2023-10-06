PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man who shot a police officer two years ago was sentenced Friday to 35 years in prison.

In August, Tyrell J. Logan, 36, pleaded guilty in Peoria County Circuit Court to one count of aggravated battery with a firearm in connection with the Aug. 1, 2021, shooting of Officer Danny Marx while he was near the Taft Homes apartment complex.

He had faced up to 60 years in prison. Chief Peoria County Judge Katherine Gorman also imposed a three-year terms of supervised release after he’s released from custody. Logan must serve at least 85% of his sentence.

The plea agreement with Peoria County prosecutors saw other counts of aggravated battery, aggravated discharge and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon were dropped. Without the deal, he faced a maximum of 60 years behind bars.

According to court records, Marx had been near the Taft just after midnight when he saw a large group of people fighting. He got out of his vehicle near the intersection of Adams and Green streets. As he approached the crowd, he was struck by a bullet in the ankle in the 200 block of Easton Street, according to court records.

His squad car was also hit, Peoria police had said in a news release.

According to court records, witnesses told police there had been a large group of people and some people had got into verbal disputes. Those grew heated and shots were fired. That’s when Marx was struck.