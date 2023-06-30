PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A Manito man was sentenced to 90 years prison Thursday for killing a woman and then setting her house on fire.

Tazewell County State’s Attorney Kevin Johnson said he sought the maximum sentence because it fit the circumstances and what type of a person Matthew R. Null was. He called the Manito man a “manipulator” and noted that after he killed 31-year-old Kailey Windish, he “used one of the stolen credit cards belonging to her father to order a pair of boots from Cabela’s.”

“I don’t recommend a maximum sentence unless it is deserved and called for. This offense and this defendant called for it. The defendant is a manipulator,” the county’s top prosecutor said.

Null had been found guilty in May after a three-day trial in Tazewell County Circuit Court on charges of murder, aggravated arson, possession of stolen firearms and other lesser counts in connection with the April 10, 2021, fire in the 200 block of Gunion Avenue in Pekin.

Prosecutors said Null had strangled Kailey Windish. A person, not Null, had located the 31-year-old woman inside of her home that day after trying to send her a text message.

Johnson noted Windish suffered from a form of autism and it was that which brought Null into her life. The two met online and Null offered to fix her computer which was her primary form of communication, the prosecutor said.

For days, he didn’t return it and said she could have it back if she went on a date with him. A few days before she was killed, he wanted to Windish but she said she was busy. He pressed until she agreed, Johnson said.

The night before the murder they met, she paid for his gas and his Dairy Queen and they went back to her residence,” the prosecutor said. “He left but came back in the early morning hours of April 10, 2021. Shortly thereafter he strangled her.

“He then proceeded to loot the residence taking guns, jewelry, credit cards, watches, rosaries and a guitar. He later tried to sell some of the jewelry to his ex-girlfriend and some of the guns to his own father,” Johnson said

“Before he left the residence he wrapped a towel around her face and lit it on fire. Kailey was burned beyond recognition and dental records were used to identify her.

Based upon that, the prosecutor said Null deserved the max and the judge in the case, Chris Doscotch agreed. Null’s attorney argued for the minimum, noting his client’s lack of criminal history.

The 90-year sentence was the maximum possible. On the low end, Null could have gotten 20 years on the murder and six years on the arson count.

Null must serve 100% of his 60-year murder sentence and at least 85% of his 30-year aggravated arson term. With credit for time already served and barring a successful appeal, he will spend the next 83 years in prison — a virtual life sentence.