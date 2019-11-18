Man sentenced to more than six years in prison for embezzling $500k from elderly woman

PEORIA, Ill. — A former Bloomington man was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for defrauding an elderly Peoria woman of more than $500,000.

The bench trial began in March 2019. Timothy J. Herman, 59, was convicted of engaging in the fraud scheme from 2013 to December 2017. Herman befriended the victim through her church, offered the victim an investment opportunity.

The money he stole from the woman was used to make mortgage payments on his home–which was about to be foreclosed, pay bank loans, take cruises and to live beyond means.

Herman was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $509,325. Following his release from incarceration, he will remain on supervised release for five years.

In addition, Herman also defrauded a Minneapolis marketing company.

