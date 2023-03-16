PEORIA, COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A man shot at two Peoria County Deputies near Ann and Oregon Streets Thursday.

According to a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office press release, deputies had responded to a shot spotter at approximately 12:16 a.m.

Upon arrival, a man in a hoodie fired several shots at the deputies and fled the area on foot. The suspect was not located.

The deputies were not injured. Deputies recovered two firearms and shell casings at the scene. One of the firearms was determined to have been stolen from Chicago.

No suspect is in custody at this time. This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office (309) 697-7822, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.