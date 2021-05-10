Man killed after shooting at a Peoria gas station

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man is dead after a deadly altercation at a Peoria gas station Sunday night.

Peoria Police responded to the Shell Gas Station on MacArthur Highway just before 11:30 p.m. for a Shotspotter alert of multiple rounds fired.

At the scene, police learned an altercation began at the pumps, ending in gunfire.

Police were alerted that a gunshot victim arrived to a local hospital from a private vehicle. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No suspect information is available at this time, and more details about the man killed will be released by the Peoria County Coroner.

If anyone has any information or camera footage that could help in the investigation, you are encouraged to contact Peoria Police at (309) 673-4521 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.

The incident remains under investigaiton.