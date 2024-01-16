PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A deadly shooting Monday in South Peoria appears to have been the result of a botched robbery, Peoria police said.

According to Semone Roth of the Peoria Police Department, the shooting occurred amid a potential Facebook Marketplace transaction where two people came to Peoria to meet someone about buying a vehicle.

The shooting occurred at about 5 p.m. in a nearby alley in the 2100 block of West Lincoln Avenue where the would-be buyers were led by the purported sellers.

“The investigation has determined that this was an attempted robbery setup and there was no intention to sell a vehicle,” Roth said.

Once they got into the alley, several people tried to rob them. A struggle ensued and shots were fired by the would-be robbers as well as one of the people who were being robbed. A suspect in the robbery was hit and died at the scene. Roth said.

The robbery victim who fired a shot was a legal gun owner in another state and had a license to carry the weapon from one state to another. He was released without any charges.

The matter is still under investigation by Peoria police and will be reviewed by the Peoria County State’s Attorney’s office.

“The Peoria Police Department would like to remind the public to remain vigilant during Marketplace type transactions. Use good judgment when it comes to selecting meetup locations that are highly visible and preferably under video surveillance. The parking lot and lobby of the police department are also available to conduct such transactions,” Roth said.