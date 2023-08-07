BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man suffered non life-threatening injuries early Monday morning after being shot in Bloomington, police said.

According to the police department, officers were sent to the 500 block of West Grove Street on a report of shots fired. Once then, they found a man who had been shot.

Paramedics with the city’s fire department then took him to a local hospital.

The circumstances behind this incident are still pending investigation by the Bloomington Police Department. Anyone with information should contact Detective Ken Nowatski at (309) 434-2578 or knowatski@cityblm.org.