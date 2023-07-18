PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he was shot early Tuesday morning, a Peoria police spokeswoman said.

Sgt. Amy Dotson of the Peoria Police Department said the man was possibly shot in the 1200 block of West Hanssler Place around 2:45 a.m. Officers found what appeared to be a crime scene there though Dotson didn’t say what led officers to believe the incident occurred there.

A short time later, the victim arrived at a local hospital by a private vehicle with a gunshot wound.

The matter remains under investigation, she said. No arrests have been made.