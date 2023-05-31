PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Reports of a man shot led Peoria police to the 2900 block of N Idaho late Tuesday evening.

According to a Peoria press release, police located the victim with gunshot wounds to the leg. A tourniquet was applied to stop the bleeding before AMT and PFD arrived.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in a stable condition.

Officers later learned a fight had broken out before a suspect fired shots and fled in a vehicle.

A license plate reader was used to locate the suspect vehicle near the 1200 block of W Gift. Two female juveniles and a 17-year-old male were found to be involved in the fight but the shooter was not located.

The 17-year-old male was arrested for obstructing justice and later transported to the Juvenile Detention Center. The two females were released.

The incident remains under investigation.