PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man was taken to a Peoria hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the leg by an unknown suspect early Sunday morning.

According to Public Information Officer Semone Roth, Peoria police were called to a local hospital just before 3:20 a.m. for a reported gunshot victim who arrived by private vehicle.

When they arrived, officers found the victim, who then told them he was shot in the leg by a stranger while walking down the 1800 block of W. Callender Avenue. He said his friend drove him to the hospital.

Police went to the scene of the shooting and were unable to learn any additional information.

At this time, there is no suspect information, and police are continuing to investigate the shooting. Those with any information on any violent crimes are encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.