Man shot in Peoria overnight

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) —  A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Peoria late Sunday night.

According to a Peoria Police Department spokesperson, the shooting happened just before 11:45pm, in the 400 block of West Columbia Terrace.

A shot spotter alert indicated one round of gunfire.

Police found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. At this time, police are not offering suspect information

The case is still under investigation.

