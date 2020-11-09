Man shot in Peoria overnight

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Peoria late Sunday night.
According to a Peoria Police Department spokesperson, the shooting happened just before 11:45pm, in the 400 block of West Columbia Terrace.
A shot spotter alert indicated one round of gunfire.
Police found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. At this time, police are not offering suspect information
The case is still under investigation.
