PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police say a man was shot in the arm Saturday night before 10 p.m.

Police say it happened on North McReynolds Court near West John H. Gywnn Jr. Avenue. Police say the call came in through a ShotSpotter alert.

The man was brought to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A car in the area was also damaged by gunfire.

Police say there is no suspect information. The incident is under investigation.

This story will be updated.